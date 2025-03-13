NCW complaint against Karnataka Congress MLA for remarks against Rashmika Mandanna

Bengaluru: The Codava National Council (CNC) approached the National Women’s Commission (NCW) on Thursday demanding action against the Congress MLA Ravikumar Ganiga for controversial statements on popular actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Council President N.U. Nachappa has written a letter regarding this matter to NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar.

Earlier, Nachappa had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

“The Council urges the NCW to take stringent action against Ganiga for his atrocious behaviour towards actress Rashmika Mandanna,” the letter read.

“MLA Ganiga has been targeting Rashmika, who belongs to the minuscule Micro Kodava tribal community, using Kannada language chauvinism and ethnic hegemony to create unrest and further terrorise her,” said Nachappa.

“On March 7, the council, being the torchbearer movement of indigenous Kodavas, wrote to the Union Home Minister and Karnataka Home Minister seeking security for Rashmika. However, Ganiga has responded with vengeful anger and intimidation,” he stated.

The council views this as an act of terrorism and a blatant violation of the democratic principles enshrined in India’s Constitution, he said.

The council urges the NCW to register a suo moto case against Ganiga for bullying Rashmika and take necessary action to ensure a safe and fair environment for her and other women, the letter read.

This incident highlights the urgent need for protection and support for women, particularly those from marginalised communities, against harassment and intimidation, he further stated.

“It is worth noting that the CNC is a socio-political and cultural organization advocating for the rights and interests of the Kodava community. The organisation has been striving for geopolitical autonomy and the recognition of the Kodava people’s unique cultural heritage,” he stated.

Following backlash from Kannada organisations and activists in Karnataka over the alleged disrespect shown by popular actress Rashmika Mandanna toward the state, the Kodava National Council has sought protection for her.

Rashmika Mandanna hails from the Kodava community and the Kodagu region of the state.

Congress MLA Ganiga had criticised the actress, alleging that she declined the invitation to the International Film Festival organised by the Karnataka government.

He further accused her of claiming that she lives in Hyderabad and does not know where Karnataka is.

Following these developments, many Kannada organisations and activists have criticised Rashmika and demanded an apology from her.

The letter to Union Home Minister Shah stated that Rashmika, who belongs to the Kodava community, has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry through hard work and dedication. However, some individuals are unnecessarily criticising her without acknowledging her perseverance and talent. Subjecting her to mental harassment is equivalent to issuing a threat, the letter added.

The statement further emphasised that Rashmika is a great actress and her choices and personal liberties should be respected. She cannot be forced to act according to others’ directives. If such coercion occurs, it should be considered “Kodava phobia” and recognised as an attack on the community through Rashmika.

The letter also expressed disappointment over the criticism from an MLA representing Mandya, a region where people worship the Cauvery River. It pointed out that Rashmika, who hails from Kodagu – the birthplace of the Cauvery River – is metaphorically the “daughter of Goddess Cauvery.”

It is unfortunate that an elected representative, who has taken an oath to uphold constitutional values and serve the aspirations of the people, is targeting Rashmika in such a distasteful manner, the letter concluded.

On March 3, Ganiga, a staunch supporter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, criticised Rashmika for allegedly showing arrogance and disregard for the Kannada film industry.

Ganiga also said, “Rashmika entered the film industry and started her career through the Kannada movie ‘Kirik Party’. She was invited last year to the international film festival. Rashmika claimed that she is living in Hyderabad and she doesn’t know where Karnataka is. Rashmika further said that she doesn’t have time to attend the film festival.”

“One of our (Congress) MLAs went to her (Rashmika’s) house and requested her to attend the fest. Despite it, Rashmika, who made her career through Kannada movies, puts up with such arrogance, shouldn’t people like her be taught a lesson?” he added.