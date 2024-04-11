NDA alliance of TDP, BJP, Janasena uses political power to serve people: Naidu

Tanuku: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the NDA alliance of the TDP, BJP and Janasena uses political power to serve people while the YSRCP chief uses it as a license to “exploit and loot public wealth”.

The TDP chief made these allegations at the Tanuku town in the West Godavari district as part of an election canvassing public meeting, featuring Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and others.

“Power is for serving the public for the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP while it is looting for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has exploited his power as a license to loot public wealth,” said Naidu.

According to Naidu, Reddy is the only person who has prospered in the state in the past five years and he asked people whether they want the “destructive” rule of Reddy or the development of the state through the NDA.

Asserting that the NDA will return to power at the Centre, he said the agenda of all the three partners is common – welfare, development and upholding democratic values.

Terming Kalyan as a “real hero” who is fighting for people, Naidu said the actor-politician has made sacrifices for the victory of the alliance.

Further, Naidu noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India number one in the world and his 40 years’ experience in politics along with Kalyan’s dedication will also propel the state forward.

The former CM alleged that several works such as the Amaravati capital city, Polavaram and irrigation projects are pending in the state.

Similarly, he said that employment opportunities for the youth and industrial corridors need to be developed in the state and underscored that all of these things would be possible only with the alliance.

Later, he addressed a public meeting at Nidadavolu in the East Godavari district where Andhra Pradesh BJP president and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat cadidate D Purandeswari was also present.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.