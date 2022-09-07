NDMC passes proposal, Rajpath to be called ‘Kartavya Path’ now

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’.

Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.

“We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today,” Lekhi said.

“We carried forward colonial mindset after Independence. Rajpath conveys you have come for ‘Raj’. PM said that country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and we have to end imperialistic policies, and symbols. So, the name of Rajpath has been changed to Kartavya Path,” she added.

Rajpath was formerly known as Kingsway. It is the celebrated venue of the Republic Day parade every year and stretches through Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech this year, had given a ‘panch pran’ (five vows) call to citizens during ‘Azadi Ka AmritKaal’ and one of the resolves was “duty of the citizens”. He also stressed the abolition of symbols relating to the colonial mindset. Both these factors can be seen behind the naming of ‘Kartavya Path’.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as ‘Kartavya Path’.

(With Agency inputs)