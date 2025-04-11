NDRF’s temporary base for 150 personnel to come up in Amberpet

Hyderabad: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is set to establish a temporary base in Hyderabad’s Amberpet soon.

In a recent directive, the special chief secretary to the Government of Telangana, Ravi Gupta, ordered the provision of accommodation facilities for 150 rescue personnel at the Amberpet Police Training College (PTC).

The arrangements are to be completed by June.

Background

The NDRF’s 10th Battalion, originally based in Gannavaram near Vijayawada, was tasked with conducting rescue operations across undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Following the formation of Telangana in 2014, a small NDRF team was stationed at the Sheikhpet GHMC Sports Complex in Manikonda. However, due to limited facilities, only a few personnel could operate from there.

Need for local base

In Telangana, whenever rescue operations are required, teams have to travel from Vijayawada, which is approximately 315 kilometers away.

This distance often results in delays, sometimes costing precious lives during critical situations.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government recently established a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and recognized the need for three NDRF teams of 150 personnel each to work alongside the SDRF.

The issue was discussed during a review meeting on March 24, following the SLBC incident. It was resolved that temporary accommodations for the three NDRF teams should be provided by June.

After considering proposals from the Telangana government, the NDRF’s 10th Battalion Commander agreed to set up a temporary base at the Amberpet PTC.

Permanent facility planned

A permanent NDRF camp is planned in Shamshabad’s Hamidullah Nagar, but construction is expected to take three to four years.

Until then, the temporary facility at Amberpet will serve as a crucial base for rescue operations in Telangana.