Nearly 7K Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on 2nd day of festival

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th September 2023 9:47 pm IST
Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai
Mumbai: Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh during 'Gauri Ganpati Visarjan', in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Nearly 7,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm on Wednesday, the second day of the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god, officials said.

Several devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after worshipping the idols placed at homes and in pandals for one-and-a-half days.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Teenager dies of electrocution at Ganesh pandal

People took out processions of idols with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.

MS Education Academy

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that a total of 6,960 Ganesh idols, comprising 6,930 household ones and 30 from ‘sarvajanik’ (community) mandals, were immersed till 6 pm across Mumbai.

Of these, 2,833 Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds. While 2,819 of them were the idols installed by people at their houses, 14 belonged to the mandals.

“No untoward incident was reported during immersion,” the civic official said.

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with the installation of idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of decorations based on themes ranging from Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th September 2023 9:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button