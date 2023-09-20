Nearly 7K Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on 2nd day of festival

Mumbai: Nearly 7,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm on Wednesday, the second day of the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god, officials said.

Several devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after worshipping the idols placed at homes and in pandals for one-and-a-half days.

People took out processions of idols with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that a total of 6,960 Ganesh idols, comprising 6,930 household ones and 30 from ‘sarvajanik’ (community) mandals, were immersed till 6 pm across Mumbai.

Of these, 2,833 Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds. While 2,819 of them were the idols installed by people at their houses, 14 belonged to the mandals.

“No untoward incident was reported during immersion,” the civic official said.

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with the installation of idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of decorations based on themes ranging from Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.