Hyderabad: Teenager dies of electrocution at Ganesh pandal

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted at a Ganesh pandal in the city on Monday.

As per media reports, the deceased Rekula Kumar was a resident of Sai Ram Colony in Saidabad.

On Monday night, while trying to set plastic sheets atop the pandal Rekula came in contact with an overhead electricity high-tension cable and got electrocuted.

He was soon rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the Saidabad police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

In another similar incident, a 26-year-old youngster died of electrocution while erecting an iron frame at a pandal at BS Maktha in Panjagutta on Sunday.