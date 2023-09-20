Hyderabad: Teenager dies of electrocution at Ganesh pandal

He was trying to set plastic sheets atop the pandal when he came in contact with an electricity high-tension cable.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th September 2023 10:53 am IST
Hyderabad: Teenager dies of electrocution at Ganesh pandal
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted at a Ganesh pandal in the city on Monday.

As per media reports, the deceased Rekula Kumar was a resident of Sai Ram Colony in Saidabad.

On Monday night, while trying to set plastic sheets atop the pandal Rekula came in contact with an overhead electricity high-tension cable and got electrocuted.

He was soon rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the Saidabad police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

In another similar incident, a 26-year-old youngster died of electrocution while erecting an iron frame at a pandal at BS Maktha in Panjagutta on Sunday.

