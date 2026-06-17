Nearly Rs 18 crore loss for Ram Charan’s Peddi: Reports

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s latest film Peddi is continuing its theatrical run, but its overseas business has now become a major topic in trade circles. The film created strong pre-release buzz, especially after the success of the song Chikiri, and overseas rights were reportedly sold for a very high price.

However, the film’s international collections have not matched those big expectations.

Peddi Overseas Loss: Why Buyers Are Worried

According to a report by Great Andhra, Peddi overseas buyers are reportedly facing a loss of around Rs 18 crore. The concern is not about poor audience turnout alone, but mainly about the high price at which the overseas rights were acquired.

The issue is not that Peddi failed completely overseas. The film has collected well, but the problem is the high breakeven target. Reports suggest that Peddi needed nearly Rs 85 crore from overseas markets to become profitable. So far, the film has reached around Rs 52.20 crore overseas in 13 days.

Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide

Peddi has performed better in India, especially in Telugu states. By Day 13, the film reportedly collected around Rs 223.55 crore net in India and crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide gross.



The film is also close to entering the all-time top 10 Telugu films list in overseas markets. It needs to cross Hanu-Man’s Rs 57 crore overseas gross to achieve that mark.

What Went Wrong For Peddi Overseas?

Trade experts feel the film’s overseas pricing was too high. North America was expected to be a strong market, but Peddi has collected around 3.35 million USD there, while the breakeven target was said to be around 6.5 million USD.

The Hindi market and other dubbed versions also did not perform as expected. This has increased pressure on the film’s overall recovery.

Now, all eyes are on whether the producer will support overseas buyers. In Telugu cinema, producers have helped distributors in some big-loss cases before. Whether the same happens with Peddi is yet to be seen.