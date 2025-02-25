Need coins for Ramzan charity? Beggars have got you covered

Hyderabad: With days just left for the holy month of Ramzan to commence, the demand for coins in the city has increased severalfold. Thanks to the generous donations made by the Muslims to the destitute, especially the beggars, the demand for Rs 2 and Rs 5 coins has shot up.

In the run-up to the holy month, hundreds perhaps thousands of beggars come to the city from different parts of Telangana and neighbouring Karnataka, the Andhra Pradesh States as well. They stay on roadsides at night and move around markets, colonies, mosques and other crowded places during the daytime asking for donations.

During Ramzan, Muslims due to the belief that the act of charity carries more good deeds, never turn away beggars who knock at the door or approach them in the market or entrance to mosques.

To donate to the beggars the people have arranged coins from different places. “I keep a few hundred rupees in coins at home and in the car to give to alms seekers. I had asked the local grocery shop owner to arrange some coins and luckily he got a few hundred Rs 2 and Rs 5 coins,” said an IT professional from Rajendranagar, Inzamam Khan.

Getting coins is no easy task these days considering the nearly wholesome shift from hard cash to online payments. Some people are now forced to exchange currency notes for coins with beggars who sit at dargas and temples. “The beggars are collecting a commission of Rs 20 for every Rs 100. They know people need the coins in Ramzan and will take it without bargaining,” said Azamuddin, a real estate developer.

According to the local administration around 10,000 beggars come to Hyderabad during Ramzan to collect money, groceries, clothes and other donations made by wealthy families.

There are already 10,000 plus beggars who are residents of Greater Hyderabad and staying at different clusters at Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, Teegalkunta, Shamshabad, Rasoolpura, Borabanda, Bharathnagar and some other slums.