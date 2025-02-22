Hyderabad restaurants gear up for Ramzan with haleem preps, prices set to rise

“The price may go up by Rs 20 or Rs 30 per plate,” said a haleem maker from Hyderabad’s Old City.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 22nd February 2025 3:13 pm IST
Hyderabad restaurants gear up for Ramzan with haleem preps, prices set to rise
Bhatti constructed for Haleem preparation.(Photo: Siasat.com)

Hyderabad: With a week left for the Ramzan month to begin, restaurants across the city are setting up their ‘Bhatti’ – a setup specifically designed to cook haleem.

During the 29 or 30 days of Ramzan, haleem is in huge demand from people who cut across their religious and cultural identities at outlets in Hyderabad to taste the dish. It is prepared using meat – beef, chicken or mutton, wheat, spices, ghee, dry fruits and a few other items and is considered quite nutritious.

Big restaurants which are popular for Haleem set up kitchens at multiple locations in the city to cater to both online and offline demand from customers. A row of bhattis is set up in the kitchen that comes up at function halls or parking yards.

Due to the rising costs of ingredients like ghee, mutton, and dry fruits, haleem prices are expected to increase. “The price may go up by Rs 20 or Rs 30 per plate,” said a haleem maker from Hyderabad’s Old City.

On average, a prominent restaurant in Hyderabad sells 2000 plates of haleem a day while the others sell between 200 to 300 plates. “On every plate, we get a profit of Rs 30. If the sale is over 500 the profit margin is even higher,” said, Aamair, a manager at a restaurant at Mallepally.

People from far-off places in Hyderabad visit the Old City for haleem in Ramzan. Two locations Tolichowki and Charminar have become popular places for the delicacy, while haleem aficionados visit RTC crossroads, King Kothi, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Amberpet and Bahadurpura for restaurants which are also popular for haleem.

Workers line up Bhattis for Haleem preparation in Hyderabad (Photo: Siasat.com)
Bhatti under construction (Photo: Siasat.com)
Bhatti makers at work (Photo: Siasat.com)
(Photo: Siasat.com)
Workers place vessels used to prepare haleem on Bhatti (Photo: Siasat.com)

