Need for AI-based task force to curb corruption: VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad commissioner of police, V C Sajjanar, on Friday, October 31, announced the need for an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based task force in the Vigilance Department, to enhance transparency and productivity.

Speaking at the fifth day program of the Vigilance Awareness Week Celebrations, held at the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Hyderabad, he stated that “fundamental changes” are necessary to prevent corruption.

“Faulty policies often lead to malpractices. Therefore, systems must be strengthened and good habits and procedures should be implemented,” Sajjanar said.

He added that using technology would majorly improve transparency in administration. Drawing on his 25 years of association with Singareni, he stated that public sector companies are crucial to the nation’s GDP growth.

Urging the employees at Singareni to accept challenges and enhance their skills, Sajjanar said that if other organisations adopt the practices followed by vigilance departments, “the system can be made even stronger.”

Singareni Deputy Manager, G Srinivasa Rao, also addressed the gathering, stating, “Vigilance should not function as a punishing department but as a reformative one.”

VC Sajjanar at SCCL for Vigilance Awareness Week

He suggested creating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that clearly outline how every employee should perform their duties consistently. These standardised steps, according to Rao, would not only minimise errors but also prevent corruption.

Meanwhile, SCCL CMD N Balaram confirmed that extensive plans are being made to expand Singareni’s operation to 10 other states across India. They are also in talks to explore international opportunities in the mining sector.