‘Need I&B probe’: Oppenheimer slammed for intimate scene involving Gita

Christopher Nolan’s latest release, Oppenheimer, has displeased some moviegoers who took offence to an intimate scene involving the Bhagavad Gita.

An organisation made ‘Save Culture Save India Foundation’ issued a statement stating that the scene had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

“A scene in the movie shows a woman make a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse… This should be investigated by the I & B Ministry on an urgent basis and those involved should be severely punished,” the press statement by ‘Save Culture Save India Foundation said.

It has come to the notice of Save Culture Save India Foundation that the movie Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing

“The Foundation urges, on behalf of the public of this nation and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Geeta, the I & B Ministry to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of the revered holy book of the Hindus, punish those involved and setting processes in place that such things do not happen in future,” the statement further read.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on July 22 with massive openings. The film has garnered positive reviews. The movie is a biography of Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, who is considered the father of the atomic bomb.

The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Junior, and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles.