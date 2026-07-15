Need LPG cylinder in 10 minutes? Swiggy Instamart says yes

Bengaluru: Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart said on Wednesday, July 15, that it has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to roll out on-demand delivery of LPG cylinders, billed as the country’s first such service on a quick commerce platform.

The service has gone live in its first phase in Bengaluru, allowing consumers to order cooking gas cylinders on the Instamart app for delivery within minutes, the companies said. Unlike conventional LPG bookings, buyers do not need to hold an existing domestic gas connection to place an order.

The launch also marks the commercial debut of HP Navya, HPCL’s new 10-kg composite cylinder with a translucent body that lets users see how much gas is left. A standard 5-kg metal cylinder will also be available on the platform, the companies said.

“Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries. With HPCL, we are extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while adhering to safety and reliability benchmarks,” Instamart chief executive officer (CEO) Amitesh Jha said in a press release.

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Existing distributor network to handle deliveries

Given the safety-sensitive nature of LPG transportation, the companies said the service has been built around HPCL’s existing network of authorised distributors rather than Instamart’s own delivery fleet. Orders placed on the app will be routed to local HPCL distributors, with the physical delivery carried out only by certified distributor personnel.

First-time orders will be treated as fresh cylinder connections, requiring identity verification and proof-of-delivery documentation, the companies said. Subsequent orders will follow a direct swap system, under which the empty cylinder is exchanged for a new one at the time of delivery.