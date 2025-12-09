‘Need prayers’: AIMIM leaders visit general secretary Ahmed Pasha at hospital

Published: 9th December 2025 9:28 pm IST
AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri

Hyderabad: Several All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders visited the party’s general secretary, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, at the Owaisi hospital on Tuesday, December 9, to enquire about his health.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Malakpet MLA, Ahmed Balala, said that Ahmed Pasha is not in good health and asked people to pray for him. Nampally MLA Majid Hussain and Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali also paid a visit to the general secretary.

Quadri was admitted to Owaisi Hospital at Kanchanbagh after his health condition weakened on November 30.

“King

He has been suffering from renal problems for the last two years and is taking the necessary treatment.

Quadri has been associated with the AIMIM party for several decades and served as MLA from 2004 to 2023.

