Need support to conduct int’l events in Hyderabad: Revanth to Jaishankar

He sought diplomatic and logistical support to ensure the success of these programs and requested Jaishankar to promote "Telangana Rising" during India's international programs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th March 2025 9:10 am IST
Need support to conduct int'l events in Hyderabad: Revanth to Jaishankar
CM A Revanth Reddy with Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy met External Affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and requested comprehensive support from the central government for several initiatives. Specifically, CM Reddy asked for assistance in organizing prestigious international events scheduled to take place in Hyderabad this year.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

These events include the Miss World contest, the Global Deep Tech Summit, the Bharat Summit, and India Joy, which will highlight Telangana’s strength in the entertainment industry, particularly in animation, gaming, and VFX.

Reddy emphasized the importance of these events in promoting the “Telangana Rising” concept, which aims to propel the state to the forefront over the next 25 years.

MS Creative School

He sought diplomatic and logistical support to ensure the success of these programs and requested Jaishankar to promote “Telangana Rising” during India’s international programs.

Jaishankar assured his ministry’s support for these events, acknowledging Telangana as one of India’s rapidly developing states.

He expressed his commitment to helping Telangana achieve its development and growth aspirations, aligning with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. 

The meeting was attended by former External Affairs minister Salman Khurshid and several Congress MPs.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th March 2025 9:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button