Need to make changes in building byelaws in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: To encourage the hotel industry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said there is a need for changes in building byelaws in the state.

While talking about the development of the hotel industry at a meeting with senior officials of the housing department, Adityanath said it is the result of efforts to encourage the tourism potential that today the state has emerged as the first choice of tourists.

The maximum number of tourists from the country come to Uttar Pradesh. Such positive circumstances have given rise to immense possibilities for the hotel industry, the chief minister said according to a statement issued here.

“To encourage the hotel industry, we need to make changes in our building byelaws,” he added.

As part of the changes, the chief minister suggested that for the construction of hotels from six rooms to 20 rooms in the residential area, the minimum land and the minimum limit of the width of the access road to the hotel should be changed.

Also, standards of parking, security and fire safety must be followed, he added.

Adityanath also expressed the need to form the ‘Shahjahanpur Development Authority’ for the long-term planned development of the district.

At the meeting, he said that a Master Plan-2031 has also been prepared for the Shahjahanpur district and now there is a need to set up the Shahjahanpur Development Authority.

He directed that while forming the development authority, it should be kept in mind that the inhabited land in the villages coming under the authority should not be declared as green land at all and the common man should not face any kind of problem.

Further, the chief minister said that many government buildings in various districts are either not in use or unfinished.

He asked officials to identify and complete the construction of such buildings and put them to good use.