Need to oppose Communalism to protect secularism: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday continued his attack on the Sangh Parivar and the Congress party and said that to protect secularism, everyone needs to oppose communalism unequivocally.

While addressing an election campaign for the LDF candidate of the Kottayam constituency Thomas Chazhikadan, Vijayan said the Congress was sticking to the Sangh Parivar mentality.

“The Congress party is unable to oppose communalism. If we want to protect secularism, we need to oppose communalism unequivocally, without any hesitation. Has the Congress ever done that,” Vijayan asked.

He alleged that the Congress party was sticking to the Sangh Parivar mentality in the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also alleged that the Sangh Parivar aims to destroy democracy and constitutional institutions.

The senior Left leader also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was not following due procedure while passing laws.

“Our home minister one day read out a paper in the Parliament and Article 370 was abrogated without following any due procedure. None of the MPs were informed about the agenda on this. They wanted to implement their agenda in a hurry. Did the Congress oppose it,” Vijayan asked.

Listing out the achievements of the Left government, the chief minister said that the state aims to eradicate extreme poverty by November 1, 2025.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded its ally KC(M) leader Chazhikadan in Kottayam.

The Congress-led UDF has fielded Francis George while the BJP-led NDA has given the seat to its ally BDJS.

The election in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

