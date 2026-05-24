‘Need your prayers’: TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim shares ICU update

Hyderabad: Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim is going through a difficult time as his father has been admitted to the ICU after suffering another brain stroke. The actor shared the update through his Instagram Stories and requested fans to keep his father in their prayers.

According to Shoaib, the next 24 hours are very critical as doctors continue to monitor his father’s condition closely.

What happened to Shoaib Ibrahim’s father?

Shoaib revealed that his father suffered a stroke on the morning of May 23 and was immediately shifted to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the ICU. Sharing an emotional message, the actor asked everyone to send prayers and positive wishes for his father’s recovery.

This is not the first major health setback for the family. Shoaib’s father had earlier suffered a serious brain stroke in 2021 and remained under intensive medical observation at that time as well.

Family has already been dealing with health challenges

The latest update comes during an emotionally difficult phase for the Ibrahim family. Shoaib’s wife, Dipika Kakar, has also been recovering from health issues in recent months. She previously underwent treatment and surgery after being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer and later shared that she became tumour-free following successful treatment.

The couple has often kept fans informed about personal health updates through social media and their YouTube channel.

Following Shoaib’s post, fans and well-wishers have been sending messages of support and prayers for his father’s speedy recovery. As the family waits for further medical updates, many continue to stand by them during this difficult time.