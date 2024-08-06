Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals with monster first throw of 89.34m

The other Indian in fray, Kishore Jena, is unlikely to make the 12-man final after managing a best throw of 80.73m.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th August 2024 3:51 pm IST
Neeraj Chopra makes a throw during the men's Javelin
Neeraj Chopra of Haryana makes a throw during the men's Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Paris: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season’s best effort of 89.34m here on Tuesday.

Much like his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw itself.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

