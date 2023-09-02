Neeraj Chopra’s invitation to Nadeem and others wins hearts in India and Pakistan

Sportsmanship is about competing hard. It is also about upholding the concepts of decent behavior and gentlemanliness when dealing with rivals. Neeraj Chopra’s latest move of extending an invitation to his Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem and others to visit his home and have lunch with him shows his large-hearted and sportsmanlike nature.

The Indian javelin ace is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian army but that fact does not stop him from displaying his cordiality towards a Pakistani rival whom he respects as a competitor. After the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, when his comments about Arshad had been twisted by sections of the media, he stated: “I request everyone not to use my comments to develop their propaganda. Sports teaches unity.”

Kohli feels the same way

In this context, he echoes the same sentiments as Virat Kohli. Virat too is unafraid of being rivals as well as friends with Pakistani players. It’s a sign of true sportsmanship.

Neeraj and Arshad had first met when participating in the South Asian Games in 2016. There was an instant chemistry between them as both realised that the other was a great athlete. When they met again at the Asian Games in 2018, the bond grew more assertive. Neeraj claimed the gold medal and Arshad won the bronze. A photo of them shaking hands with their respective flags draped around their shoulders went viral. It was a sign that the spirit of sport could overcome political divisions.

The two have made subcontinent proud

Ever since then, the two javelin throwers from the subcontinent have made their mark in the international arenas across the world. Arshad Nadeem’s feats have taken the world by storm and made him a household name not only in Pakistan but in India too.

He was the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event at the Olympic Games and the World Athletic Championships. In one respect he has got the better of Neeraj. He was the first Asian javelin thrower to cross a distance of 90 metre with a throw. Neeraj has not yet been able to breach the 90-metre mark.

Pakistan’s new sports hero

Recently Arshad became the first ever Pakistani athlete to win a medal at the World Athletic Championship by taking the silver medal behind Neeraj’s gold. Arshad is now ranked number 5 in the world and has become a big celebrity in Pakistan rivaling the famous cricketers. Some of the leading names of Pakistan cricket have become his fans and follow his exploits. So Pakistan has found a new hero.

According to a report in The Dawn newspaper of Karachi, he is a versatile sportsman. He is a good cricket player, can throw the discus , and also plays badminton at a high standard. Giving up cricket was a difficult decision for him. But later he explained: “Perhaps it was good that I stopped playing cricket when I was a boy. My father is not a rich man and he would have found it difficult to buy the cricket equipment for me.”

Neeraj Chopra has heaped wholehearted praise on his rival’s achievements. According to Neeraj, his opponent can gain many additional laurels with more encouragement and better facilities. The emergence of Neeraj and Arshad has put the Indian subcontinent firmly in focus in world athletics. By maintaining their friendship, the two of them can exchange information and work together to bring more glory to their respective countries in the future.