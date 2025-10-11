NEET PG 2025: Telangana extends deadline for PG medical admissions to Oct 16

Hyderabad: The last date for online registration for NEET-PG 2025 qualified candidates for admissions in Telangana medical colleges for the academic year 2025-26 has been extended from October 10 to October 16, till 6 pm.

Candidates who wish to pursue degree and diploma courses under the Competent Authority Quota can now submit their online application till 6 pm.

However, this extension applies to admissions in government, private non-minority and minority medical colleges affiliated to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in Warangal, and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, a release said.

Candidates are required to register online and upload scanned original certificates at their official website here.

Helpline numbers

For clarification or assistance, applicants can reach out to the following numbers: