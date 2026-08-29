NEET-PG: Cyberabad, Future City ban crowds at centres on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and the Future City Commissionerate have banned gatherings of five or more people within 200 metres of all examination centres hosting the NEET-PG 2026 entrance test, a computer-based exam for postgraduate medical admissions conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday, August 30.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh and Dr Tarun Joshi, Commissioner of Police, Future City Commissionerate, promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, in and around all examination centres within their respective Commissionerate limits.

Photocopy shops and internet centres within a 100-metre radius of the examination centres will also be shut for the duration of the order. The restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 6 pm on August 30 across all examination centres under the Cyberabad Commissionerate’s jurisdiction. In Future City, the restrictions will be in place from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

On-duty police officers, military personnel and home guards are exempt from the order, as are education department flying squads and funeral processions. The commissioner warned that anyone violating the order would face prosecution under relevant provisions of law.