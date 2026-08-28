Hyderabad Marathon, NEET-PG exam clash prompts traffic advisory

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a fresh advisory asking candidates appearing for the NEET-PG entrance examination on Sunday, August 30, to avoid the routes of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which will be held the same day across several stretches of the Cyberabad limits.

The 15th edition of the marathon is scheduled from 5 am to 11.30 am on August 30, passing through Cable Bridge, ITC Kohinoor, My Home Abhra, the IKEA (Mindspace) rotary, Nanakramguda-Biodiversity Junction, Gachibowli flyover, Indira Nagar and IIIT Junction, before finishing at Gachibowli Stadium via the University of Hyderabad’s Gate no 2, according to the advisory issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad.

The 10 km run will begin separately from Hitex in Madhapur and pass through the NAC main gate, Khanamet Junction, Metal Charminar Junction, Tech Mahindra, Lemon Tree Hotel and Raidurg Metro Station, merging with the main marathon route via the IKEA underpass.

Also Read Traffic advisory for Hyderabad Marathon: Full list of diversions

Two stretches to avoid

Police have asked NEET-PG candidates travelling to their exam centres to specifically steer clear of two stretches. One is the Cable Bridge to ITC Kohinoor to My Home Abhra to the IKEA (Mindspace) rotary to NCB Junction to Gachibowli flyover to Indira Nagar to IIIT Junction to Gachibowli Stadium-HCU second gate.

The other is the NAC Main Gate to Metal Charminar to Tech Mahindra to Lemon Tree Hotel to Raidurg Metro Station to the IKEA underpass stretch.

The advisory urged candidates to plan their journey well in advance and take alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure they reach their examination centres on time.

“Cyberabad Traffic Police wishes all NEET-PG entrance examination candidates the best of luck as they prepare for and appear in the examination. Stay calm, confident and give your best,” the advisory said.