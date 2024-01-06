NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July; no NExT this year

"The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counseling is likely to begin in the first week of August," a source said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 6th January 2024 7:54 pm IST
NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July; no NExT this year
Representational image

New Delhi: The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Examination is likely to be held in the first week of July and the counseling in the first week of August, sources said on Saturday, January 6.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

They further said the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.

Also Read
UoH Alumnus and eye specialist Javed Ali receives JC Bose National Fellowship 2023

“The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counseling is likely to begin in the first week of August,” a source said.

MS Education Academy

According to the recently notified “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023,” which have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue until the proposed NExT becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 6th January 2024 7:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button