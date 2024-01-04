UoH Alumnus and eye specialist Javed Ali receives JC Bose National Fellowship 2023

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohammed Javed Ali, Head of the Dacryology, LVPEI, Hyderabad, secured his Ph D degree in the Biochemistry Department under the mentorship of Prof. Nadimpalli Siva Kumar between 2015 and 2019. He obtained his Ph.D. on the topic “Exploring the glycobiology of human lacrimal drainage system”.

Dr. Mohammad Javed Ali is an internationally recognized Clinician-Scientist and the current Editor-in-Chief of the journal ‘Seminars in Ophthalmology’. He heads the Govindram Seksaria Institute of Dacryology at the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, India. Dr Javed is also the Alumni chair of Ophthalmology at the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute. He is currently the Hong-Leong Professor at NUHS, Singapore, and DAAD Professor of Ophthalmology and Anatomy at the Friedrich-Alexander University, Nuremberg, Germany. He is also a Visiting Professor at the Wojskowy Instytut Medyczny, Warsaw, Poland.

Javed is among the recipients of the Senior Alexander Von Humboldt Award by the AvH Foundation, Germany, and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, the highest multidisciplinary scientific award by the Government of India. He described three new diseases of the lacrimal system along with their classifications and clinicopathologic profiles. He was honored by the 2015 ASOPRS ‘Merill Reeh’ Award for his work on the understanding of etiopathogenesis of punctal stenosis. He is on the editorial board of 22 journals, an Associate Editor of ‘Survey of Ophthalmology’, ‘The Ocular Surface’, and ‘Ophthalmic Research’, and has 607 publications to his credit at the time of this writing, and has delivered 368 conference lectures, including 21 keynote addresses. He holds memberships of 28 societies and has conducted 26 instruction courses and 33 live surgical workshops, and has been honored with 39 national and international awards including the 2020 American Academy – ASOPRS ‘Lester T Jones’ award for outstanding scientific contributions to the science of Ophthalmic Plastics Surgery. He has also been honored with the honorary life membership of national societies from Poland and Philippines for his contributions to science.