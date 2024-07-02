NEET-PG exam to be held by July end; question paper to be set 2 hours prior

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination will be conducted by the end of this month. The question paper will be prepared two hours before the examination.

The Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the revised dates of NEET-PG exams will be announced on July 1 or 2. But no such announcement has been made so far.

According to NDTV, sourced from the Union home ministry held a meeting with officials of the anti-cybercrime body on Tuesday afternoon (July 2).

The government had then said it would “undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG, conducted by the National Board of Examinations for medical students”.

NEET-PG which was initially scheduled to take place on June 23 was postponed at the last minute citing paper leak and other irregularities. Scores of students and parents protested the decision and questioned its credibility.

NEET PG is the main entrance exam for MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in India, as per the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. It is the only accepted exam for these admissions in Indian universities and institutions, and it also allows foreign nationals to pursue medical education in India.

