NEET-UG 2022 application process begins

New Delhi: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. The registration process for the examination began on Wednesday.

The examination will be held in 13 languages at various centers spread across 543 cities in India and 14 outside the country.

English Hindi Assamese Bengali Gujarati Kannada Malayalam Marathi Odia Punjabi Tamil Telugu Urdu

Its duration will be three hours and 20 minutes. The timing of the examination is 2 p.m. to 5: 20 p.m.

NTA brings examination centers closer to homes

In order to bring examination centers closer to the homes of the aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) increased the number of cities where the examination will be conducted to 543 from 202 in 2021.

Pen-paper mode tests will be conducted at the centers located in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Singapore, etc.

The application forms for the examination can be submitted till May 6, 2022, up to 5 p.m.

CUET-UG 2022

Meanwhile, the registration process for Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) –UG also began on Wednesday. The last date for submission of the online application is May 6, 2022.

The examination is expected to be held in the first or second week of July at various centers across 547 cities in India and 13 cities abroad. It will be conducted in 13 languages.

Students who are seeking admissions into central universities across the country can appear in CUET-UG