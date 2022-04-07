NEET-UG 2022 application process begins

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 7th April 2022 12:11 pm IST
NEET becomes major issue in TN urban local body polls
NEET

New Delhi: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. The registration process for the examination began on Wednesday.

The examination will be held in 13 languages at various centers spread across 543 cities in India and 14 outside the country.

  1. English
  2. Hindi
  3. Assamese
  4. Bengali
  5. Gujarati
  6. Kannada
  7. Malayalam
  8. Marathi
  9. Odia
  10. Punjabi
  11. Tamil
  12. Telugu
  13. Urdu

Its duration will be three hours and 20 minutes. The timing of the examination is 2 p.m. to 5: 20 p.m.

MS Education Academy

NTA brings examination centers closer to homes

In order to bring examination centers closer to the homes of the aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) increased the number of cities where the examination will be conducted to 543 from 202 in 2021.

Pen-paper mode tests will be conducted at the centers located in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Singapore, etc.

The application forms for the examination can be submitted till May 6, 2022, up to 5 p.m.

CUET-UG 2022

Meanwhile, the registration process for Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) –UG also began on Wednesday. The last date for submission of the online application is May 6, 2022.

The examination is expected to be held in the first or second week of July at various centers across 547 cities in India and 13 cities abroad. It will be conducted in 13 languages.

Students who are seeking admissions into central universities across the country can appear in CUET-UG

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button