NEET UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip released, test on June 21

"This is NOT the Admit Card. It shows only your exam city. The Admit Card will be issued later," the agency said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 6:34 pm IST
NEET UG 2026 exam preparation: Female student studying with laptop and books in a library setting.
NEET-UG 2026

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, June 7, released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled on June 21.

Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET UG 2026. Log in with your application number and password to view and download your slip, the NTA said in a post on X.

According to a public notice issued by the agency, the re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

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The NTA clarified that the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card and is being issued solely to inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located.

“This is NOT the Admit Card. It shows only your exam city. The Admit Card will be issued later,” the agency said.

It said that all efforts are made by the NTA to give 1st choice city to all students.

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The agency further urged candidates to stay updated through its official websites for the latest announcements regarding the examination and admit card release.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 6:34 pm IST

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