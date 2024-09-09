NEET UG counselling 2024: MCC adds 600 new medical seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a significant increase in medical seats for the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2024, with Telangana receiving 600 new seats across eight medical colleges in the state.

According to reports, 50 percent of these seats have been reportedly reserved exclusively for female candidates.

The institutes that have been granted deemed university status are:

Malla Reddy Dental College for Women, Hyderabad (100 BDS seats)

Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad (200 MBBS seats)

Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Hyderabad (200 MBBS seats)

Malla Reddy Institute of Dental Sciences, Hyderabad (100 BDS seats)

In addition to Telangana, seven new seats have been allocated in five medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh, and another seven in four medical colleges in Maharashtra.

The MCC has also released 6,947 virtual vacancies for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing courses across various states, including Telangana, with detailed information available on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official site for the latest updates

In a separate notice dated September 7, the MCC revealed that four institutions have been granted deemed-to-be-university status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The official statement reads, “The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has received information that the following University has been granted Deemed to be University status by UGC. Therefore, as per the directions of the Supreme Court of India in W.P (c) No. 267/2017 in Dar-Us- Slam Educational Trust and Ors. Vs. Medical Council of India & Ors., the seats of the following colleges are being included in the seat matrix for Round-2 of UG Counselling 2024 in larger interest of candidates.”