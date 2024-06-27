NEET-UG row: NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand its closure

New Delhi: Members of NSUI, Congress’s students wing, barged inside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is at the centre of NEET-UG row over allegations of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

सरकार को भ्रष्ट NTA को BAN करके दफ़्तर में ताला मारना चाहिए था। NEET, NET, CUET समेत सभी परीक्षाओं में NTA ने भयंकर गड़बड़ी की।



जो काम शिक्षा मंत्री को करना था वो NSUI कर रही है। आज NSUI के साथियों के साथ मिलकर SCAM संस्था NTA पर ताला लगाया।#NTABAN pic.twitter.com/BBq1tgSoBr — Varun Choudhary (@varunchoudhary2) June 27, 2024

National Students Union of India (NSUI) members barged inside the testing agency’s office here in Okhla, raising slogans of “shut down NTA”.

NSUI workers protest in the NTA office against the NEET scam with slogans of ‘Shut down NTA’.



NSUI President @varunchoudhary2 is leading the protest… pic.twitter.com/pPo7kOXqQb — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 27, 2024

There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA about the incident.

Visuals from the scene shared by NSUI showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.