Negative impact of excessive use of social media on mental health

The overwhelming and dazzling blitz of new information technology has revolutionised the way we communicate, connect, and consume information. The most intimate mode of conversation —face-to-face communication — has largely been replaced by popular platforms of conversation like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X), and TikTok. We comprehend reality and connect with others through them. They have seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, offering instant access to news, entertainment, and social interaction.



These platforms undoubtedly bring numerous benefits, but one must be aware that excessive or unbalanced use of social media takes a heavy toll on mental health. The uninterrupted sense of being connected with others ultimately leaves one isolated. As we navigate the digital age, it is crucial to strike a healthy balance between real and virtual relationships. It is a time to pause and introspect to analyse how social media shapes our lives, both of necessity and desire. By understanding the need for balance, we can take control of our online habits and use social media in a way that enhances our lives.

For many of us, checking Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms is the most critical and tantalising part of our routine. The global scale of this phenomenon is staggering, with an estimated 4.9 billion social media users worldwide in 2023. The average person now spends 145 minutes on social media every day.

While viewing posts from friends and family across the world may create a sense of connection, it’s important to remember that this is often an illusion. Social media use can create a false sense of intimacy, leading to a disconnection from genuine, meaningful relationships.

Double-edge sword of connectivity



One of social media’s much-touted benefits is its ability to keep people connected, regardless of geographical distance. It enables users to maintain relationships, connect with like-minded individuals, and engage in global conversations. For many, especially those who feel isolated, social media can be a lifeline.



However, this constant connectivity comes at a cost. The pressure to stay “online” and “visible” often leads to anxiety and stress. The curated nature of social media—where users typically share only the highlights of their lives—can foster unrealistic comparisons, leading to feelings of inadequacy, jealousy, and low self-esteem.

Rise of anxiety and depression



Multiple studies have linked high social media usage to increased levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness, especially among teenagers and young adults. The fear of missing out (FOMO), cyberbullying, and online harassment are everyday stressors that users encounter. Moreover, the addictive nature of social media, driven by likes, shares, and algorithmic content, can disrupt sleep patterns and reduce face-to-face social interactions, further deteriorating mental health. These adverse effects of social media usage should raise concerns and increase awareness of the potential risks.



The addictive nature of social media activates the brain’s reward centre by releasing the neurotransmitter dopamine. This is a “feel-good chemical” linked to pleasurable activities. When we post something, our friends and family can “like” it, giving us a boost of dopamine. However, when we don’t get that boost or approval, it can impact our sense of self and adequacy.

Body image and self-perception



Social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, have been criticised for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Filters, editing tools, and influencer culture often portray a distorted version of reality. Filters can be great for a laugh, but the ability to easily alter physical appearance and hide imperfections can create false illusions. Constant exposure to altered images can also lead to feelings of self-consciousness and a dislike for your appearance.

FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)

The use of social media increases feelings of FOMO for many people. Checking in on your friends and family through social media may make you feel that others are having more fun or living better lives than you are.

Social media is often referred to as a “highlight reel,” showcasing the best aspects of a user’s life. However, having access to others’ highlight reels can increase our feelings of dissatisfaction with our lives. This can impact self-esteem, trigger anxiety, and make us want to use social media more. FOMO can also compel users to constantly check social media so that they don’t miss out on what’s happening.

Ways to use social media



A great way to improve your relationship with social media and help mitigate its adverse effects is to limit your daily screen time. Despite the risks, it’s important to note that social media is not inherently harmful. It’s how we use it that matters. Practicing mindful usage