Neglected for months, Falaknuma’s decades-old fountain awaits repairs

Hyderabad: While the authorities leave no stone unturned for beautification works at public spaces in the newer areas of the city, the city’s older areas crave attention.

The more than two-decade-old fountain in front of the Falaknuma police station complex has been non-functional for several months, and the authorities seem to be in no mood to repair it. The fountain, near the entrance of the Falaknuma Palace, was erected on the traffic island to beautify the main road.

“People are throwing garbage in the fountain after it stopped working. When it was operational, the public ensured the place was neat and clean,” said Afzaluddin, a local trader.

The fountain has, for years, provided solace during peak summers. “Now, authorities are least bothered to repair it for reasons best known to them. The local corporator is not interested in getting it repaired and operational,” complained another local resident, Mujahid Khan.

The grass and ornamental plants on the traffic island are not well-maintained. “In newer parts of the city, officials keep pumping money into a single fountain to beautify and redevelop it. But here they are not even bothered to repair a fountain that presents a beautiful contrasting look during night,” said Ayesha Fatima, a student.