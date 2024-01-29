‘Negotiations on seat-sharing will be on state-by-state basis’: Shashi Tharoor

Hyderabad: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Sunday said there could not be a “one-size-fits-all formula” for a country like India which has different political realities and negotiations on seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections between INDIA bloc allies will be taking place on a “state-by-state basis.”

He also claimed that he “does not see many prospects” for the ruling BJP-led NDA regime to “increase their vote share” in the big-stakes battle just three months away.

His remarks came on a day when JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of 28 political parties formed seven months ago, joined back the BJP-led NDA regime just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking with ANI during a visit to Hyderabad, the Congress leader said, “It is understood that negotiations will be taking place on a state-by-state basis. You could not have a one-size-fits-all formula for the States. Our country is very complicated. With different political realities in different states”.

To drive home the point, he cited the example of his state, “In Kerala, the Congress and the CPM can never be expected to get together and start sharing seats. And in Tamil Nadu, CPM, CPI, Congress and DMK are allies and have fought the last election together. And they will fight the next election together.”

On seat-sharing talks among the INDIA bloc allies for the general election, he said, “The processes are ongoing. Discussions are still happening. I am reasonably hopeful that these discussions could result in happy arguments, but if they do not in this stage, they will not necessarily jeopardise the INDIA bloc in other stages”.

On BJP’s prospects in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “Also do not forget that last time they did so well in the number of states. There is no room for them to do better. They can go down in number of states. Where are they going to increase? I do not see many prospects for them to increase their vote share”.