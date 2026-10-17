Neha Bora released; Dipke to appear before Delhi court

New Delhi: All India Students’ Association (AISA) President Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, October 17, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the SEM court, Delhi Police said.

Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.

Also Read Neha Bora traced to RK Puram station after hours of uncertainty

Dipke was subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources said.

Delhi: On her detention by Delhi Police, AISA National President Neha Bora says, "…Abhijeet should be released—meaning, of course, I didn't know he was detained. So, he should be released, along with all the other protesters who have been illegally detained. They are ordinary… pic.twitter.com/kMv0NKyY0A — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

On Friday, Bora was detained at Mandi House, while Dipke was detained at Jhandewalan, as they were on their way to Connaught Place, police sources said.

AISA claimed that after being detained, Bora was moved from one place to another across Delhi for five hours before being taken to RK Puram police station.

It alleged that lawyers reached RK Puram police station around midnight, but were not allowed to meet Bora.

It further claimed that police had not clarified when she would be released and were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she has been unwell for the past few days.

According to police, around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.