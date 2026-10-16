Neha Bora traced to RK Puram station after hours of uncertainty

New Delhi: All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was detained by Delhi Police on her way to the “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest on Friday, October 16, was traced to the RK Puram Police Station late at night after hours of uncertainty over where she was, the students’ body said.

AISA alleged that Bora had been moved from place to place across the city for about five hours. When lawyers reached the police station around midnight, they were not allowed to meet her, it claimed.

The organisation also alleged that police were not letting her have her medicines, although they knew she had been unwell for the past few days. Police had not said when she would be released, it said.

“Why is Delhi Police holding Neha until midnight in a police station? When will Neha be released?” AISA said in a post on X, and asked on what charges she was being held.

AISA President Neha Bora illegally detained at R.K Puram Police Station.



They are being denied even the privacy to interact with their lawyer. pic.twitter.com/KZyhaOCKBl — AISA (@aisa_official_) October 16, 2026

Bora was detained at Mandi House, police sources told news agency PTI. She had been on her way to join the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march, which was demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Moved between locations

According to AISA and the CPI(ML) Liberation, Bora was first taken to an Anti-Narcotics Task Force facility in the South-West district and later shifted elsewhere.

Former AISA president and CPI(ML) Liberation leader N Sai Balaji said her last known location had been an anti-narcotics cell in Mangolpuri, but the police station there said she was not on its premises. He later alleged that she was being moved again after concerns were raised.

AISA also claimed that two men in plain clothes travelling with Bora in a van were not detainees and asked whether she was safe.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said he had been told that Bora was taken away alone and without her phone.

“Detention cannot become disappearance,” Brittas said on X. He asked the police to disclose where she was, let her contact her family and colleagues and explain the grounds for detaining her.

Anjali from AISA called me just now .. @neha_aisa was picked up by Delhi Police at Mandi House while on her way to join the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest. Taken away alone, without her phone, her whereabouts are now unknown.@DelhiPolice What kind of law and order allows the police… — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) October 16, 2026

Earlier in the evening, AISA said Delhi Police had refused to meet a delegation of lawyers and civil society members seeking her release. The group included advocate Manik Gupta, Right to Information (RTI) activist Anjali Bhardwaj and Professor Jitendra Meena. It headed to the Parliament Street police station to meet senior officers.

Police said around 150 people were detained during the day to maintain law and order and keep traffic moving. Security was tightened around Central Park in Connaught Place, where Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed.

(With PTI inputs)