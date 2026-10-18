Neha Sharma issues stern warning over AI videos using her face

Mumbai: Actress Neha Sharma has a clear message for those using her face in AI-generated content without permission: take it down or face legal action. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress issued a strongly worded warning against the creation and circulation of such images and videos.

Neha’s statement addressed the unauthorised use of her identity, particularly content that could misrepresent her or damage her reputation. She asked those responsible to remove existing posts immediately and stop creating, editing or sharing further material using her likeness.

“Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY,” she wrote.

The actress made her position on consent explicit, stating, “I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS.”

Her warning extended beyond the people making the content. Neha said she would also take action against individuals posting or circulating it.

“Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT,” she added.

She further warned that fake accounts or the use of AI would not shield those responsible from accountability. Calling the misuse of her face to malign her reputation “completely unacceptable,” she ended the note with another firm demand: “TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.”

Neha did not identify any specific account or describe the images and videos in the statement. While she warned of legal action, the note did not announce that she had already filed a complaint.