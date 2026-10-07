Nehru became PM by ‘vote chori’: Bandi Sanjay slams Rahul

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc’s protest in Delhi, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, October 7, asked why the Congress leader did not take an appointment with the Election Commission and how hundreds of protesters can be allowed into the poll panel’s office.

He also alleged that Congress has “patent rights” over ‘vote chori’, as Jawaharlal Nehru became prime minister in an “unjustified manner”, though all the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) in 1946 favoured making Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel the prime minister.

Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, also claimed that the name of P. V. Narasimha Rao was removed from electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR in Telangana, though the former Prime Minister died in 2004.

He claimed that all the countrymen are “laughing at Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour” during the Opposition protest in Delhi on Tuesday as the latter climbed barricades and jostled with policemen.

‘EC was ready to meet Opp leaders’

Observing that the Election Commission was ready to meet the Opposition leaders, he asked how hundreds of protesters could be allowed to enter the Election Commission’s office.

Since a petition with regard to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is pending with the Supreme Court, he said the Opposition leaders should wait for the apex court’s verdict.

He also took exception to the Election Commission’s matters being linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘Congress patented vote chori’

“Congress has patent rights over ‘vote chori’. I read a book recently. In 1946, before announcing independence, the British wanted the name of the prime ministerial candidate who would form the interim government. Congress proposed the names of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru. All the 15 Pradesh Congress Committees then passed resolutions favouring Sardar Patel as PM. But, surprisingly and in an unjustified manner, Jawaharlal Nehru became PM,” Sanjay Kumar told reporters in Karimnagar. He did not divulge the name of the book or details.

“Who were involved in ‘vote chori’ and seat chori? The great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi resorted to ‘vote chori’ and ‘seat chori’ and occupied the seat by defying the wish to make Sardar Patel the PM,” he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi is continuing the legacy of his great-grandfather, he claimed.

Claiming that SIR was conducted 10 times when Congress was in power, he said Rahul Gandhi had earlier highlighted that the names of 2.80 crore dead voters are there in the voter lists.

‘Congress hurting democracy’

The Union minister also said Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi, Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot, talked about the existence of lakhs of bogus votes in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Congress leader in Keralam, Ramesh Chennithala, attributed the Congress victory in the recent Assembly elections to SIR as fake entries made by CPI(M) were removed from electoral rolls, he said.

“Congress is hurting democracy” with its attack on the Election Commission, which is a constitutional body, he alleged.

Sanjay Kumar also claimed that lakhs of illegal infiltrators, including Rohingyas, from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who entered India before 2014, are there in Hyderabad. In the Maheshwaram assembly constituency alone, there are 30,000 such people, he claimed.

The so-called secular parties are extending housing and other benefits to them, he alleged.