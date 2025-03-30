Nehru Zoo Park to remain open on March 31

Hyderabad: With India set to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31, Nehru Zoo Park, Hyderabad, has announced it will remain open to the public.

Recently, the Nehru Zoo Park hiked the entry ticket price to Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for a child. The decision was taken at the 13th Governing Body of Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana.

Previously, they charged Rs 70 for adults and Rs 45 for children aged 3 to 10 on weekdays, and Rs 80 for adults and Rs 55 for children aged 3 to 10 on weekends. This change comes ahead of summer break for schools and colleges in Telangana when the structure witnesses increased footfall.

About Nehru Zoological Park

The Nehru Zoological Park, located near Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura, was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, after the relocation of the erstwhile zoo enclosures from the Public Gardens. The construction of the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad took four years after its construction began on October 26, 1959.

The Zoo Park in Hyderabad currently hosts 2240 animals in total, including 664 mammals of 55 species, 1227 birds of 97 species, 341 reptiles of 38 species and 8 amphibians of 2 species. The natural landscape of the Zoo attracts several migratory as well as resident birds.

The Zoo also allows the adoption of animals for a specified time for a fee that helps in the maintenance of the enclosure and the zoo’s work with wildlife conservation organizations worldwide.