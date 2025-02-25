Nehru Zoo Park hikes entry, parking, and facility charges from March 1

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoo Park has hiked the entry ticket price to Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for a child with effect from March 1. The decision was taken at the 13th Governing Body of Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana.

Previously, the zoo park charged Rs 70 for adults and Rs 45 for children aged 3 to 10 on weekdays, and Rs 80 for adults and Rs 55 for children aged 3 to 10 on weekends. This change comes ahead of summer break for schools and colleges in Telangana when the structure witnesses increased footfall.

Aside from this, ticket prices have been revised for the following facilities and permissions at the Nehru Zoo Park.

Still Camera: Rs 150

Video Camera (Professional): Rs 2,500

Movie Camera Shooting (Commercial): Rs 10,000

Toy Train Ride: Rs 80 (Adult), Rs 40 (Child)

Battery Operated Vehicle (BOV): Rs 120 (Adult), Rs 70 (Child)

New BOV (Exclusive): 11-seater (1-hour) – Rs 3,000, 14-seater (1-hour) – Rs 4,000

Fish Aquarium: Rs 20

Reptile House: Rs 30 (Adult), Rs 10 (Child)

Nocturnal Animal House: Rs 20 (Adult), Rs 10 (Child)

Safari Park: Rs 100 (Non-AC Bus), Rs 150 (AC Bus) per person

Parking prices at the Nehru Zoo Park have also been revised:

Bicycle: Rs 10

Bike: Rs 30

Auto: Rs 80

Car/Jeep: Rs 100

Tempo: Rs 150

Mini Bus: Rs 200

Bus (Above 21-seater): Rs 300

Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad was established in 1959 by relocating the erstwhile zoo enclosures from Public Gardens. It was inaugurated on 6 October 1963 and spans an area of 380 acres. The zoo is adjacent to Mir Alam Tank, an indigenous arch bund dam with 24 arches, built 200 years ago.