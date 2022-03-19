Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park gears up to protect animals from heatwave

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh|   Updated: 19th March 2022 12:06 pm IST
Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: As the Summer season begins to set in, authorities at the Nehru Zoological Park are taking initiatives to protect animals from the heatwave.

With temperatures rising over the past week, the zoo has amplified the efforts to prevent animals from heatstroke and de-hydration among other issues.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nehru Zoological Park Public Relations Officer (PRO) Haneefulla said, “The process to safeguard animals from the heatwave is initiated each year at the beginning of March.”

Shedding light on a few methods Haneefulla said, ” We have placed air coolers in the enclosures of carnivorous animals and monkeys.” Apart from this, tigers are provided with Khakash Thattis (Gunny bags) and Tunga grass.

He further mentioned that there are mist showers placed in the reptile and bird enclosures. The animals are also being given glucose along with water to keep them hydrated.

The zoo authorities also began cultivating citrus fruits such as watermelon and musk melons to feed the animals. “Bird enclosures are being covered with green nets to reduce the heat entering them. Showers have been placed in the Elephant enclosures to protect them from heat,” Haneefulla informed.

