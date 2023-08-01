‘Neither with INDIA nor NDA…’: KCR in Maharashtra

The BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday remarked that the BRS is neither with the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA nor it is with the BJP-led NDA.

KCR said this post the visit to the memorial of social reformer Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

“We are not with anybody nor do we want to be. We are not alone and we have friends. We have seen enough of this INDIA and NDA. What is new with this INDIA? They have ruled for 50 years and we have seen it,” he remarked.

The BRS is aiming to make a dent in Maharashtra where the political landscape is fast changing with several major parties vying for power. The state will go to the ballot box in the second half of 2024.