‘Neither with INDIA nor NDA…’: KCR in Maharashtra

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st August 2023 10:11 pm IST

The BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday remarked that the BRS is neither with the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA nor it is with the BJP-led NDA.

BookMyMBBS

KCR said this post the visit to the memorial of social reformer Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

“We are not with anybody nor do we want to be. We are not alone and we have friends. We have seen enough of this INDIA and NDA. What is new with this INDIA? They have ruled for 50 years and we have seen it,” he remarked.

MS Education Academy

The BRS is aiming to make a dent in Maharashtra where the political landscape is fast changing with several major parties vying for power. The state will go to the ballot box in the second half of 2024.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st August 2023 10:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button