Nellore authorities step up efforts against bird flu threat

Officials remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the flu to neighboring districts

Updated: 18th February 2024 8:08 pm IST
Representational image

Authorities in Nellore took extensive measures on Saturday, February 18, to address the outbreak of bird flu, including culling hundreds of birds and disposing of large quantities of eggs.

Notices were also issued to restaurants and roadside eateries to refrain from serving chicken dishes. Special check posts have been established to prevent the transportation of poultry birds, despite no new cases being reported in the district. 

Surveillance has been intensified on poultry farms statewide, with farmers in contact with infected birds being closely monitored for symptoms. 

The H5N1 variant of bird flu is currently prevalent, particularly in Krishna and Godavari districts, known as the poultry industry’s epicenters. Although cases were reported in Chattagutla and Gummaladibba, the outbreak has been contained, according to Nellore District Collector M Harinarayana.

Sanitation measures have been completed, and medical teams are conducting house visits as a precaution against human infection.

