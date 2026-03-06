Nepal elections: RSP leading in 23 seats as per initial results

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday

A man votes in Nepal's elections

Kathmandu: Rastriya Swotantra Party is leading in 23 seats, while Nepali Congress and CPN-UML are leading in three each as per the preliminary election results.

Vote counting started late on Thursday, March 5, night, according to the Election Commission.

Counting is expected to be completed by Friday, March 6, night.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday, the country’s first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

