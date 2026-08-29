Nepal flash flood: 4 Indians rescued, 287 still missing

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs shared an update on Saturday, August 29, on the rescue operations involving Indians in Nepal after a violent burst of flash floods and massive landslides tore through the mountainous Rasuwagadhi region near the Nepal-China border earlier in the week.

Taking to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that four Indian nationals were rescued on the day from a hydropower project in Rasuwa and are expected to reach Kathmandu soon.

They have been identified as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar, and Mohammed Minajuddin.

Update on Indian nationals and relief efforts in Nepal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9zNq2BXjIq — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 29, 2026

In addition, another 120 Indians crossed into Nepal from China during the day, his post said.

In all, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued as of Saturday, while 287 are still missing. Another 128 persons of Indian origin are also missing, said Jaiswal’s post.

Forensics teams for Nepal

As many as six forensics teams from India have set off for Nepal “to assist in analysis of DNA samples for identification of mortal remains,” said the post.

Also Read Nepal flood survivors arrive in Chennai

In other developments, a tunnel rescue reconnaissance team that had reached the neighbouring country on Friday has begun work to help with tunnel rescue in the area. Another specialised team, along with equipment, is set to reach Nepal on Saturday.