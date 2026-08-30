Nepal flood: Telangana steps up tracing of state-linked persons

New Delhi: In the wake of the Nepal flash floods, the Telangana Bhavan, the state’s liaison office in New Delhi, is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and the Nepal Police to trace its residents, ensure their return, and facilitate the identification and repatriation of the deceased.

According to information shared by officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 449 Indian nationals crossed from Tibet into Nepal on Saturday, August 29. Arrangements are underway to facilitate the movement of another 397 Indian nationals through the same route on Sunday as well.

On the list were the name and details of Shri Alli Ilesha, which matched the records at the Telangana Bhavan. His family has also confirmed that he is in touch with them and is expected to reach Hyderabad at around 10 pm on Sunday.

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Process of identification

The Government of Nepal has made available photographs and basic particulars of the deceased on the Nepal Police Disaster portal. The process of identifying remains in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahun, Nawalparasi East, Nawalparasi West and Kathmandu districts is also underway.

DNA profiling is not mandatory where visual identification is possible, said the Nepal Police. Once the remains have been identified, they would be handed over to the next of kin upon establishing their relationship with the deceased. Where visual identification is not possible, DNA profiles of first-degree relatives, such as parents, brothers or sisters, will be matched with the samples collected by forensic authorities.

For DNA profiling, relatives need not travel to Nepal. DNA profiles can be submitted for matching. Nepal Police is also working on a mechanism to accept such profiles through email.

However, the authorities are still finalising a detailed protocol for identification, handover, and repatriation of remains. Those from Telangana who are searching for a relative can contact the Telangana Bhavan or the Embassy of India in Kathmandu before undertaking DNA testing or travelling to Nepal for identification.

On its part, the state government will share relevant information with the families concerned.