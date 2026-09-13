Nepal flood: US approves additional USD 1 million

Washington: The United States has approved an additional $1 million to help Nepal identify flood victims, taking its State Department assistance for the disaster response to more than $5 million as American forensic specialists work alongside Nepali police.

The new funding will provide forensic support to Nepal Police, the State Department said in a September 12 media note. Its Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs approved the money as part of efforts to support the Nepali government in identifying victims.

US officials are working with Nepal Police to determine the most urgent requirements, including DNA analysis kits. The forensic assistance adds to funding for emergency food, shelter, healthcare and other relief for flood-affected communities.

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“The safety of Americans in the affected area remains our highest priority,” the department said, expressing sympathy for those affected and their families and reaffirming US friendship with the Nepali people.

FBI forensic specialists are also working alongside Nepal Police on disaster victim identification. Their work is intended to help authorities identify those who died and provide answers to families of American citizens and other victims, the department said.

The largest component of the State Department’s assistance is $3 million for food and logistics through its global assistance award with the World Food Program.

A further $365,000 is supporting health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance through Jhpiego, FHI-360 and UNICEF. Together with the newly approved forensic funding, the listed State Department allocations total $5.05 million.

The US military has separately delivered 5,000 specialised disaster victim recovery supplies, 500 first aid kits, stretchers and front-end loaders. The equipment is supporting Nepal-led search, rescue and recovery operations, according to the note.

A four-person US Military Civil Affairs Team is also on the ground. It will conduct overseas humanitarian, disaster and civic aid projects to help address post-crisis humanitarian needs.

The State Department described the response as a rapidly evolving operation and said it was working closely with local partners to adjust to changing conditions.

“As the Secretary has reiterated, the United States is prepared to work closely with the Government of Nepal to continue to deliver additional assistance that responds directly to Nepal’s needs,” it said.