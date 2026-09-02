Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 1,127; rivers swell amid rain

Kathmandu: The death toll from Nepal’s devastating flash floods rose to 1,127 on Wednesday, September 2, as rescuers are racing to find thousands still missing a week after the Himalayan disaster, police said.

According to the Nepal Police, 348 more dead bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 217 from Nawalparasi East, 190 from Nawalparasi West and 155 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 66 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 59 from Dhading, 45 from Rasuwa, and 38 from Tanahu.

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Police said postmortem and legal identification procedures had been completed for 1,113 bodies, while 95 had been handed over to relatives.

Details of 911 unidentified bodies have been uploaded to the Nepal Police website to help families identify missing relatives.

So far, security forces have rescued 6,541 people from the affected areas while search operations continued for 4,858 missing people, the police said.

Authorities have deployed 7,912 police personnel to flood-hit areas for search and rescue operations, relief distribution and the management of recovered bodies.

Three rivers cross danger levels

Nepalese authorities on Wednesday urged people living in the central, western, and eastern parts of the Himalayan Nation to remain alert after water levels in three major rivers have crossed their alert levels following rainfall in different parts of the country.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology’s Flood Forecasting Division, the Sun Koshi River in Sindhuli district, the Budhi Gandaki River in Gorkha and the Mahakali River in Dadeldhura were above alert levels as of 6 AM on September 2.

The division on Tuesday said that the Marsyangdi River in Lamjung district has crossed the danger mark at the Bhukundebesi water level monitoring centre at 11:15 PM.

According to the latest details released by the division, the water level in the Marsyangdi River is still on the rise. With the increase in water flow in the river, the risk of flooding is high.

As the water level has crossed the danger limit, people residing in the downstream area are urged to remain alert, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The division has asked people living in lower areas along these rivers to take special precautions as flood risk remains. Authorities have also urged residents near river banks to remain vigilant and identify safe locations in case water levels rise further.

Nepal is receiving continuous rain these days as monsoon remains active in many parts of the country, including Kathmandu.

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India sends more relief supplies

India dispatched a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to flood-ravaged Nepal, alongside an 11-member rescue team.

“The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media.

India has already delivered to Nepal a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief materials.

New Delhi had also sent a team of doctors and paramedics as well as a technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations.

The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

Modi assured Shah of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

Bihar govt cautions against consuming unknown fish

The Bihar government has issued an advisory, asking people not to consume unknown fish varieties entering the state with floodwaters from Nepal, following reports of illness among some people.

Reports have been received about unfamiliar fish species being found in certain areas of Bihar, along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal. The consumption of such fish has allegedly caused illness among some people, the advisory stated.

Fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread over large areas and may come into prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter, increasing the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi, it explained.

People developing vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms after consuming fish have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health centre or hospital, they added.

The department also asked residents to report sightings of such fish to their respective district fisheries officer or local administration.

(With inputs from PTI.)