Nepal govt prepares action plan to reduce risk as snowfall, cold wave set to hit 50 districts

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has prepared a an action plan to reduce possible risk from snowfall and cold wave in mountain and hilly areas that is estimated to hit 50 districts across the country this winter.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has given final touches to the draft after holding discussions with concerned agencies, according to Home Ministry sources.

Earlier, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal had directed the NDRRMA to carry out activities for preparedness to reduce possible risk from snowfall and cold wave.

Also Read Nepal: Flight ops suspended due to electric problem at Kathmandu airport

The Nepal government has estimated that 29 mountain and hilly districts might be affected from snowfall and 21 districts in Terai from cold wave.

Special strategy activities have been included in the action plan to adopt precautions and reduce possible risk from snowfall and cold wave in these districts, said Home Ministry sources.

“The government is set to issue the national action plan for the first time with a view to reducing possible losses and impact on lives from snowfall and cold wave.”

According to the NDRRMA, in general, there is impact of heavy snowfall in mountain and hill districts as well as of the cold wave in Terai districts from mid-November to mid-March.

Similarly, Jhapa, Sunsari, Morang, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Nawalparasi-East, Nawalparasi-West, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali and Kanchanpur would be most affected from cold wave, said a report published by the NDRRMA.

According to the report, it is predicted that the mountainous and hill districts of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces will be most affected by snowfall.

It is estimated that the higher regions of Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Okhaldhunga, Solukhumbu, Panchthar, Tehrathum and Bhojpur in Koshi province will be more affected.

Snowfall will affect Dolakha, Ramechhap, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa and Dhading in Bagmati province, and Gorkha, Manang, Mustang, Baglung and Kaski in Gandaki province, and Rukum East in Lumbini province.

Dolpa, Jumla, Mugu, Humla and Kalikot in Karnali province and Bajura, Bajhang, Darchula, Baitadi and Dadeldhura in Sudurpaschim province are highly likely to be more affected by snowfall.

Chief Executive Officer of NDRRMA Dinesh Prasad Bhatt, said that the implementation of the programme would help make life easier for the underprivileged people, senior citizens, children, people with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, new mothers and persons with disabilities during the winter.

A plan has been prepared to minimise the potential impact of snowfall and cold wave on people’s lives and to make advance arrangements for the necessary relief materials for response, he said.

“Based on this same plan, all districts, provinces and local levels affected by snowfall will be able to prepare and implement action plans according to local conditions,” Bhatt added.

The action plan includes the strategy for preparations for disaster response due to snowfall, measures to reduce damage based on forecasts and making the forecasting and early warning mechanisms operational to ensure timely information reaches the concerned communities throughout the month of Mangsir or mid-November to mid-December.