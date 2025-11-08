Nepal: Flight ops suspended due to electric problem at Kathmandu airport

Kathmandu: Flight operations were suspended at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport after problems occurred in the runway’s lighting system on Saturday.

Take offs and landings for both domestic and international flights were affected due to the electrical problem, according to Riji Sherpa, spokesperson of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Two domestic and three international flights were diverted due to the problem. Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Dhaka, Korean Air to Delhi and Fly Dubai to Lucknow, according to Sherpa.

Buddha Air’s two domestic flights were diverted to other regional airports within Nepal, he added.

The problem that started at about 5.30 pm continued till late evening, said a TIA staffer, adding, it is likely to be resolved tonight. However, the exact cause of the problem was not revealed.

The airfield lighting, especially on the runway, refers to the lighting system that helps pilots land at night or during poor visibility.