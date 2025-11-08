Passengers irate after 12-hour flight delay at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Passengers of the Hanoi-bound Vietnam Airlines flight have been stranded for more than 12 hours since Friday at Hyderabad airport. Airline authorities attribute the delay to a technical snag.

According to reports, the flight was to depart at 11:55 pm the previous day. As many as 193 passengers were waiting to board the plane. With no proper response or alternative arrangement, an argument ensued between passengers and the airline authorities.

In videos shared on social media, irate passengers are seen asking airport authorities to get the issue solved at the earliest. “Please bring the person who is responsible for fixing the technical issue,” said one of the passengers.

“First you said it will be done by 9:00 am, now 10:30 am and we have been stranded here,” said one female passenger.

