Nepal, India to hold Foreign Secretary-level talks

Kathmandu: Nepal and India announced holding Foreign Secretary-level talks in Delhi on September 13 and 14.

Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal will pay an official visit to India on September 13-14 at the invitation of Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting would be taking place almost after two years of hiatus.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart where the two sides will discuss different areas of cooperation between Nepal and India, the Foreign Ministry statement added.

Officials said that both sides will review the progress made in two back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India in April and a visit to Lumbini by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May.

On September 13, the Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on bilateral issues covering the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal, in particular, reviewing the progress on the various initiatives and announcements made during the recent high-level visit of the Deuba to India, and Indian PM Modi to Nepal, in April and May this year, respectively, said the statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.